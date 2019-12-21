Truck crashes into East Providence house, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his pickup truck into a home early Saturday morning.

Police say the truck was traveling on Veterans Memorial Parkway when it left the roadway around 4 a.m.

The vehicle went across a lawn and clipped a house before crashing through a fence and hitting the back of another home on South Broadway.

No one was injured, but the second house was significantly damaged.

Police said they expected to charge the driver with suspicion of DUI, along with other motor vehicle citations. His name has not been released.