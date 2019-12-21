Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Business of Cannabis

Truck crashes into East Providence house, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his pickup truck into a home early Saturday morning.

Police say the truck was traveling on Veterans Memorial Parkway when it left the roadway around 4 a.m.

The vehicle went across a lawn and clipped a house before crashing through a fence and hitting the back of another home on South Broadway.

No one was injured, but the second house was significantly damaged.

Police said they expected to charge the driver with suspicion of DUI, along with other motor vehicle citations. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com