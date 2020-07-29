Troubled Reservoir Avenue bridge to be replaced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A bridge that carries Reservoir Avenue in Providence over the Amtrak Northeast Corridor rail line is now closed to traffic because it needs to be repaired, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The 86-year-old bridge, according to RIDOT, is supported by wooden timbers and carries about 13,000 vehicles each day.

Since 2009, inspections have showed it to be structurally deficient. RIDOT has been making repeated repairs to it, but they now plan to completely replace it altogether.

Traffic will be detoured from Reservoir to Elmwood Avenue and Roger Williams Avenue while the bridge is replaced. Pedestrians will still be able to walk over the bridge.

Designers are now drafting a replacement bridge and RIDOT said it plans to seek out contractors later this year.

