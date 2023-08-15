PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local theater is already ramping up for the holiday season.

The Trinity Repertory Company announced it’s holding auditions on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses in Attleboro for children who want to appear in the theater’s 2023 production of “A Christmas Carol.”

Auditions are open to kids who will be between 8 and 12 years old through the entire production of the show. No registration is required, but each child should come prepared to sing a holiday song of their choice and read part of the script.

The theater is looking to cast two children for each of six roles: Turkey Kid, Tiny Tim, Fan, Belinda Cratchit, Martha Cratchit, and Peter Cratchit. Each of the twelve kids cast will get to perform in 30 of Trinity Rep’s 60 scheduled shows.

Each child will also receive a $500 stipend for their participation.

All those auditioning must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Visit Trinity Rep’s website for policy details and for more information about the entire audition process.