PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trinity Repertory Company is pausing its performances of “A Christmas Carol” due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among cast members.

Trinity Rep made the announcement via social media Thursday evening.

The theater plans on pausing performances for the next six days of its annual adaptation of the popular Christmas tale that recounts the life of the mean-spirited and narcissistic Ebenezer Scrooge.

“We need to pause to prevent further spread and to keep everyone safe,” the theater wrote. “While we’ve been able to continue some of our performances, thanks to the support of our amazing understudies, unfortunately that’s not possible at this time.”

While this is not how the theater had hoped to celebrate the holiday weekend, Trinity Rep said the safety of its cast, employees and guests is paramount.

Trinity Rep hopes to resume performances on Dec. 28.

Those who have already purchased tickets through Trinity Rep will be contacted directly by the theater’s ticket office.

“We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” the theater said.

“A Christmas Carol” is one of Trinity Rep’s most popular annual performances. The show, now in its 46th annual production, premiered Nov. 9 and runs through Jan. 1.