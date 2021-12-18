Trinity Rep cancels ‘A Christmas Carol’ performances after cast member experiences COVID symptoms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trinity Repertory was forced to cancel performances of “A Christmas Carol” this weekend after a cast member experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
The theater made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying the cast member was still at home when they reported feeling sick. Saturday’s matinee was canceled about half an hour to show because they did not have an understudy to perform the role.
Out of an abundance of caution, the theater also moved to cancel the rest of the weekend performances on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19.
Ticket holders for the affected performances were notified and will receive a full refund, as well as a complimentary link to the on-demand streaming version of the production, according to theater.
Trinity Rep apologized for the cancelations, and said in a statement, “while we never make the decision to cancel a show lightly, our commitment to the health and safety of our artists, staff, and audiences are extremely important to us and made this decision clear.”
In-person performances of “A Christmas Carol” run through January 2, 2022. Streaming is available until January 16, 2022. You can learn more about the production on the Trinity Rep website.