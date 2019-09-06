Trinity Rep: Additional tickets for ‘The Prince of Providence’ available by lottery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you missed your chance to secure tickets to see “The Prince of Providence” this fall at the Trinity Repertory Company, you still have a chance to see the highly-anticipated show.

The show – which runs from Sept. 12 through Oct. 27 – is based on the best-selling book of the same name written by former Providence Journal reporter Mike Stanton, which tells the story of two-time Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci and his legacy in the Ocean State.

Trinity Rep will be making tickets available to each show via a ticket lottery.

Those interested in seeing the show can enter the lottery between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. the day before the performance.

After the deadline, the box office will select and notify the winners – who will have one hour after being notified by the box office to accept the offer before another winner is selected.

The lottery tickets will cost $49 each.

Additional tickets will also be released each Monday at 10 a.m. for that week’s performances. Those tickets will be sold at regular prices.

Several performances during the show’s run are already sold out.