PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The bench trial of a Providence police officer accused of assaulting a political rival will continue on Thursday.

Jeann Lugo, 35, faces a simple assault charge after he allegedly attacked Rhode Island Political Cooperative co-founder Jennifer Rourke. Lugo was off-duty at the time of the incident which happened during an abortion rally outside the Rhode Island State House.

Lugo, the first witness on the stand Thursday, claimed his priority as an off-duty officer was to apprehend a suspect who assaulted Josh Mello, a self-described independent journalist.

Lugo said in his attempts to capture the suspect, he applied two “police-trained open-handed distractionary strike techniques” on Rourke to “get her off” him.

“I was going to one: lose the suspect, and two: I was worried about my firearm being exposed and maybe even coming out of my holster,” Lugo explained.

According to the police report, Rourke reported that she was struck in the head three times. She identified her assailant as Lugo. In footage of the protest, a man who looks like Lugo appears to punch Rourke in the face.

“This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office,” Rourke wrote on social media. “I won’t give up.”

In late August, the judge overseeing the trial dismissed a disorderly conduct charge against Lugo.

Lugo was running against Rourke in the race to replace Senate Majority Leader Mike McCaffrey. Lugo dropped out of the race after the incident, according to a now-deactivated Twitter account.

Lugo is currently on paid administrative leave. Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements recommended that he be terminated in the wake of the incident, but Lugo can’t be fired outright because he’s protected by the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR).

The trial is at Kent County District Court.

12 News will have a crew in the courtroom and bring you updates on air and online.