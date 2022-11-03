PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The bench trial of a former Providence police officer accused of assaulting a political rival during a rally will continue on Thursday.

Jeann Lugo, 35, faces a simple assault charge after he allegedly attacked Rhode Island Political Cooperative co-founder Jennifer Rourke. Lugo was off-duty at the time of the incident.

According to the police report, Rourke reported that she was struck in the head three times. She identified her assailant as Lugo. In footage of the protest, a man who looks like Lugo appears to punch Rourke in the face.

“This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office,” Rourke wrote on social media. “I won’t give up.”

Lugo told 12 News in a statement he stepped in to protect someone from a group of agitators that was attacking.

In late August, the judge overseeing the trial dismissed a disorderly conduct charge against Lugo.

Lugo was running against Rourke in the race to replace Senate Majority Leader Mike McCaffrey. Lugo dropped out of the race after the incident, according to a now-deactivated Twitter account.

The trial is at Kent County District Court.

