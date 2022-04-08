PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The assault trial of a former school administrator in Providence is slated to begin Friday morning in Warwick.

Olayinka Alege will have his day in court nearly a year after his arrest, following several delays in the case.

Alege, 41, is accused of pulling off a boy’s shoe and giving him a foot rub against his will last April. He was charged with one count of simple assault.

According to an affidavit, Warwick police claim Alege “picked up the juvenile male’s right foot and began to take his shoe off without asking permission.”

“Alege then proceeded to grab the heel of the juvenile male’s foot as he attempted to pull his foot away and pulled off the juvenile male’s sock,” the affidavit said. “Alege later dropped the sock and began to massage the juvenile male’s foot for approximately thirty to forty seconds. The juvenile male tried to pull his foot away, but the male would not let his foot go.”

Police say the alleged incident was caught on video, but Alege has vigorously denied the allegations, arguing the footage doesn’t show what police say it does.

Alege’s attorney filed a motion in October requesting a hearing to determine whether his client was arrested based on false information, which was granted. The motion states, using a pseudonym for the victim, “At no point [in the video] can the viewer observe Mr. Alege pick up Brian’s foot; take off Brian’s shoe; grab Brian’s heel; pull off Brian’s sock; massage Brian’s foot; or the struggle Brian described.”

The video has not yet been released publicly.

Later that week, lawyers for the city of Warwick filed a motion in response saying police had sufficient probable cause to arrest Alege.

At the time of his arrest in May, Alege was working as a network superintendent for Providence Public Schools. Days later, he resigned from the post and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Harrison Peters, the former Providence superintendent who hired Alege, was terminated later that month after it was discovered he knew of similar allegations against Alege from a school district in Florida but failed to inform his superiors or the hiring committee. Alege was never charged in those cases.

The state-run district went without a permanent superintendent until this week.

12 News will be in the courtroom for the trial. Check back for updates as this story develops.