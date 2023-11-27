PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 20 students arrested for trespassing during a demonstration at Brown University earlier this month are no longer facing criminal charges, 12 News has learned.

In a statement to 12 News, Brown University explained that it requested the city drop the charges against the students ahead of their scheduled arraignment Tuesday morning.

Brown University made the request less than a day after a Palestinian student was shot in Vermont during Thanksgiving break.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Hisham Awartani, was among three college students injured while visiting his grandmother’s home in Burlington. The suspect, 48-year-old Jason Eaton, has since been apprehended and the shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

“The vicious attack against one of our students over the weekend in Vermont is reverberating across campus,” Brown University wrote. “There is so much confusion, fear and anger being felt right now that we feel this is a time to bring our community together and try to set aside issues that are exacerbating tensions and division on our campus.”

“Dismissing the charges against the students certainly won’t heal the rising tensions on campus from the ongoing violence in the Middle East, or the hurt and fear from Islamophobia, antisemitism and acts of anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian violence,” the statement continued. “But perhaps it can help refocus attention on other issues that are important for the Brown community.”

The students were taken into custody for refusing to leave University Hall after it closed for the evening. Their plan was to stay put until Brown University President Christina Paxson publicly committed to taking steps to divest its endowment from companies that are profiting off the ongoing war in Israel.

Though the charges have been dropped, Brown University confirmed it will be moving forward with its conduct process as appropriate. Brown University wouldn’t comment further on the disciplinary process for those students, only stating that the criminal charges against them were “dismissed without conditions.”

“We have rarely seen a moment like this across this country that pits members of campus communities against each other,” Brown University wrote. “These are extraordinary times, and we recognize that. The university hopes this can be a time for our campus to focus on what has long made Brown a special, caring community.”

Brown University is hosting a vigil Monday afternoon, not only to pray for Awartani and his friends, but also to bring the community together during these difficult times.