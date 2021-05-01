Treasurer Seth Magaziner in quarantine, has not tested positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — According to a spokesperson for General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, he was notified that he may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement continued that he “has not tested positive and does not have any symptoms, but will quarantine in accordance with Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines.”

While in quarantine, he will continue to work from home and that all operations at the Treasurer’s Office will continue as normal.

According to a release from the office of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Magaziner was expected to attend her public inauguration on Sunday afternoon at the State House.

