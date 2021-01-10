Treasurer Magaziner calling for Rep. Price to resign following comments on attack at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner is calling for the resignation of Rep. Justin Price following comments he made on the attack at the U.S. Capitol building.

“At a time when American democracy is under siege from conspiracy theorists and white supremacists determined to overturn the free and fair Presidential election, Representative Justin Price has abused his platform by amplifying false conspiracy theories surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol. His behavior risks inflaming an already charged situation by encouraging those seeking to overturn the election,” Magaziner said.

Price, who represents the towns of Hopkinton, Exeter and Richmond, said he did attend the march to the Capitol, however Antifa/Black Lives Matter “infiltrated our peaceful movement.”

Yes i marched to the capitol with 1 million peaceful patriots

Unfortunately ANTIFA /BLM infiltrated our peaceful movement and they got caught in the act.. — Justin K. Price (@JustinPriceRI) January 9, 2021

In a separate Tweet, Price said that “Trump supporters stopped ANTIFA that were attacking our capitol!!”

Magaziner continued by saying that “as elected officials we are duty bound to defend our democratic system of government, to tell our constituents the truth, and to promote public health in the midst of this pandemic. Representative Price’s actions of the past week demonstrate that he lacks the judgement to hold public office. He should resign from the House. If he does not, the House Republican Caucus should expel him to make clear that his behavior does not represent the Republican Party in our state.”

Magaziner added that Price put his colleagues and staff members at risk when he “refused” to wear a mask when the R.I. House of Representatives met last week.