PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in two communities battled a fire aboard the same train Thursday morning.

Crews in Providence first responded to the tracks along Royal Little Drive for a train car that was seen smoking. The fire was quickly put out and then the train continued to head north.

A short time later, crews in Cumberland were called to the tracks off Mill Street for reports of another train fire.

Officials say it was the same car from Providence that reignited.

No injuries were reported and it’s unclear what caused the fire.