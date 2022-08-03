PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular chain known for its unique products and quirky branding is set to open up shop in Providence.

According to the Trader Joe’s website, the new location is coming soon to 425 South Main St.

Trader Joe’s confirmed in January 2020 they were exploring opening a new location in Providence, but declined to disclose which locations they were considering.

Trader Joe’s locations

12 News previously reported a grocery store was coming to a multi-use development slated for a plot of land that was formerly part of I-195. The developers, Truth Box LLC and D+P Real Estate, had previously remained tight-lipped about which grocery store would fill the space, but it was widely expected to be Trader Joe’s.

Jordan Durham of D+P Real Estate told 12 News on Wednesday their grocery store tenant is expected to open in October.

Trader Joe’s has not yet confirmed an opening date for their Providence location. The only Trader Joe’s location in Rhode Island currently open is on Bald Hill Road in Warwick.