PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trader Joe’s is one step closer to setting up shop in Providence.

The popular grocery chain posted on its website earlier this month that a new location was coming to 425 South Main Street.

There’s no official word as to when the store will open, however, construction workers were seen installing a sign on the building earlier this week.

Trader Joe’s confirmed in January 2020 the company was considering opening a store in Providence, but didn’t disclose which locations it was considering at the time. The only Trader Joe’s store currently open in Rhode Island is on Bald Hill Road in Warwick.

12 News previously reported that a grocery store was coming to a multi-use development slated for a plot of land that was formerly part of I-195.

The developers, Truth Box LLC and D+P Real Estate, had previously remained tight-lipped about which grocery store would fill that space, but it was widely expected to be Trader Joe’s.

Adriana Rozas Rivera contributed to this report.