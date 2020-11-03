Tractor-trailer rollover on I-95 north in Providence causing heavy delays to morning commute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A tractor-trailer rollover is causing major delays to the morning commute in Providence on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. and according to the R.I. Department of Transportation, all lanes are blocked on I-95 north after Exit 23.

As of 8 a.m., one lane is now open and getting by the crash but traffic is still moving very slowly with delays still over one hour.

No additional information has yet been made available.

