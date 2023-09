PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up for miles Thursday morning due to a crash on I-95 North in Providence.

R.I. State Police say the crash around 1:30 a.m. involved a tractor-trailer carrying a load of granite that spilled onto the highway near Exit 35 (Thurbers Avenue).

No injuries were reported but several vehicles were damaged.

Just before 8 a.m., all lanes were reopened.