CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — All lanes of I-95 North are currently shut down as crews work to clear the scene of a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer near the border of Cranston and Providence.

Rhode Island State Police tell 12 News the two-vehicle crash took place just before 1 a.m. Friday in the area of Route 10. It left the cab of the truck hanging off the side of the highway.

No word yet on any injuries.

Police say it will take some time to get the tractor-trailer removed. A detour is in place, but drivers should avoid the area if possible.

**HIGHWAY CLOSED** 95 North at Rte. 10 in Cranston closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Detours underway. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/lrxcRA1FyW — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) December 16, 2022

Drivers throughout the area should use caution as a windswept rain moves through. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible closer to the coast, which could cause isolated wind damage and power outages.

The MBTA tweeted that all “Providence Line trains will originate/terminate at Providence station until further notice due to police activity.” This may be due to the crash since the tracks run under that portion of the highway. The MBTA said shuttle buses will be available for passengers between Wickford Junction and Providence.