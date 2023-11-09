PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The highly anticipated food hall being installed in Providence’s Union Station now has a name: Track 15.

Marsella Development Corporation made the announcement Wednesday, saying the food hall is set to open in late summer 2024.

The name, according to the Marsella family, is a callback to Union Station having 14 rail lines during its decades as a transportation hub.

The Marsellas said the location will now be a cultural hub featuring a diverse array of cuisines. They also revealed the first few vendors:

Dune Brothers: Seafood and raw bar concept

Chef Maria Meza from Dolores: Regional Mexican cuisine

There There: Burgers and more

Chef Kevin O’Donnell (Giusto, Mother Pizzeria): Two Italian concepts

“For decades, Providence has been on the cutting edge of culinary innovation, and we hope to add to that rich history with Track 15,” Christopher J. Marsella, president of Marsella Development Corporation, said in a news release.

“We are looking forward to showcasing the incredible diversity we have in Rhode Island through each operator’s unique culinary approach and make an indelible mark on our city, state, and region,” he added.

The project was originally scheduled to be finished by spring 2024, but setbacks forced the developers to delay the opening date.

“After facing supply-chain issues and the hurdles that come with renovating an historic building, to be able to unveil the name, look and feel of the space and announce our merchant partners is a monumental occasion,” Marsella said. “The demolition of the interior of the building has been completed, and we look forward to forging ahead as we realize our team’s vision for this passion project.”

The family said the $22 million redevelopment of Union Station will also include a bar, indoor and outdoor seating, an entertainment venue, and space for seven Rhode Island restauranteurs.