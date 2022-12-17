PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of toys were given away to children from Hartford Park in Providence on Saturday.

The Christmas toy giveaway was hosted by Valerie Giblin in honor of her husband Sgt. Timothy Giblin, who was one of the nine Rhode Island Marines killed during the Beirut bombings in 1983.

“We always try to keep Tim’s memory alive…I’m so blessed for the family and friends that helped me on this,” said Valerie. “It’s an honor to give back to where I grew up.”

Both Valerie and her husband grew up in Hartford Park in Providence, which now houses several families in the city.

“We have 2,600 units of public housing across the city of Providence and Hartford Park is our largest family community with more than 500 units,” said the Executive Director of Providence Housing Authority, Melissa Sanzaro.

Around 600 toys in total were donated to kids from Hartford Park on Saturday.