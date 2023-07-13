PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence City Council Finance Committee has a new vice chair at the helm.

Councilors elected City Council Majority Leader James Taylor at a meeting Thursday night.

Taylor is also the founder and chair of the Special Committee on Public Safety, and serves as the chairman of the Rules Committee. He represents Ward 8 which includes the Elmwood, South Elmwood, Reservoir Triangle and the West End neighborhoods.

Taylor’s new role comes after the previous vice chair announced his sudden resignation.

Council Pro Tempore Juan Pichardo resigned from the committee last week, but said he would remain on the full council.

“I hold a deep respect for our institution and ultimately believe that, at this time, I can best assist the committee’s work in an advisory capacity,” Pichardo said in a statement. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished as a committee this year and look forward to the work ahead on behalf of our constituents.”

Earlier this year, the R.I. Board of Elections initiated an audit of Pichardo’s campaign account “due to a large discrepancy” between his campaign account balance and his campaign finance report at the end of 2022.

Pichardo was found in violation of campaign finance laws and ordered to pay a $3,000 fine, with $1,500 due by the end of 2023. The remainder is due by Dec. 31, 2024.

