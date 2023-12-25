EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Celebrations were held across the state on Monday, including in East Providence for the 8th annual Christmas Community Dinner event.

The event was hosted by “Together for E.P.” and organizers described the dinner as a breath of fresh air after a hectic past two weeks in the city.

Community leaders including Senator Robert Britto, Mayor Bob DaSilva and former state representative David Cicilline were all seen at the event.

One of the event organizers, Stephen Costa said there were more than 100 volunteers and multiple donations that made this event possible.

“We are just here to feed everyone. If anybody needs some clothes, jackets, some toilet trees, some toys and a great big meal,” he said.

The event started out as a dinner for the homeless but has now opened to a big community dinner for the city, with all welcome to attend.

“We’ve gone through a lot in East Providence lately, so doing this and seeing all these smiles when you go through, it’s great to see,” Costa said.

He said the planning for next year’s dinner has already begun.