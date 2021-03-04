CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Tobin: Avoid J&J vaccine if possible, but not if it’s the only one available

tobin_287015
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bishop Thomas Tobin is asking Catholic Rhode Islanders to avoid receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, if at all possible, because it raises “serious moral questions.”

The chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement earlier this week regarding the vaccine, which is made from abortion-derived cell lines. He said the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are preferable “if one has the ability to choose a vaccine.”

“While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using abortion-derived cell lines, given the world-wide suffering that this pandemic is causing, we affirm again that being vaccinated can be an act of charity that serves the common good,” the chairman said.

Tobin echoed the chairman’s advice, recognizing that, because of the public health crisis, choosing between the three vaccines may not always be possible.

“Although it is not an ideal situation, if the other vaccines currently being used are not readily available or if an individual can’t choose which vaccine to receive, individuals may receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a clear conscience and without incurring moral fault,” Tobin said.

Tobin acknowledged the importance of widespread vaccination, calling it “essential to the mitigation of COVID-19.”

“Vaccination promotes the common good, and vaccination is a very legitimate expression of our firm commitment to respect and protect human life,” he said.

Concerns were previously raised over the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines because an abortion-derived cell line was used to test them, but was not used in their production.

Providence

