Tire smashes RIPTA bus windows, injuring 2 people

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were treated for injuries Monday after a loose tire apparently hit the side of a RIPTA bus and broke two windows.

The incident took place just before 11 a.m. on North Main Street.

No word from police so far on where the tire came from, but a RIPTA driver who was sent to the scene as a replacement indicated it may have come off of a truck.

“As I understand, the tire went across North Main Street, the truck was heading north and crossed the median, and the tire went right up and broke two side windows of this bus,” Stanley Fallens said.

12 News has reached out to RIPTA for more information. Check back for updates.

