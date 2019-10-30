Tip jar stolen off counter at Providence restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A surveillance camera captured a group of women brazenly stealing a tip jar off the counter of a Providence restaurant.

The owner of Jalapeño’s Kitchen on Academy Avenue shared the video with Eyewitness News Tuesday.

Surveillance footage shows a group of four young women gathering their belongings to leave – when one of them grabs the tip jar on the way out.

The surveillance video then showed an employee coming from the back of the store, noticing the missing tip jar and heading toward the front door.

The owner of Jalapeño’s Kitchen said there was only about $17 in the jar when it was stolen.

Eyewitness News reached out to Providence police to see if they’re investigating the theft but have not heard back.