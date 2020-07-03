Three RI men charged in deadly shooting outside Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Three men have been charged in the murder of a 19-year-old girl in Providence last September.

Marklyn Brown, 25, Jimmy Castillo, 28, and Johnny Veng, 29, were arrested in February after prosecutors said they killed Berta Pereira-Roldan and injured another woman.

A Statewide Grand Jury handed down a 20-count indictment on Friday, charging the three men with murder, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, assault with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm resulting in injury, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of two stolen firearms, and related firearms charges.

Pereira-Roldan, of Revere, Mass., was shot in the early-morning hours of Sept. 30, 2019 while leaving Club Noah. The college student recently had a birthday and she and some friends were out celebrating when she was killed.

The other woman, Crystal Peloquin, 38, of North Providence, was shot several times and seriously injured. Police said the women did not know each other and neither of them were the intended targets of the shooting.

All three men are being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution and will be arraigned on the new charges on July 17 in Providence Superior Court.