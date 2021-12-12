Three people taken to the hospital after Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire in Providence is under investigation after flames broke out inside a triple-decker Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Plainfield Street around 10 a.m. for a report of fire coming from the home.

Initial reports were that three or four people were still inside the home at the time of the fire, but when firefighters arrived, Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Houle said two had already made it out.

The third victim was rescued from the third floor by Ladder 6.

Houle said the victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, two to be treated for smoke inhalation, and one with minor burns.

The fire was confined to first floor, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the building .

Houle said that residents on all three floors were displaced.

