Three more suspects arrested in Providence shooting that left nine people injured

David Carides, 23 and Daniel Carides, 26

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have arrested three more suspects in a shooting that left nine people injured, in what could possibly be the largest shooting in the city’s history.

Commander Thomas Verdi said that Daniel Carides, 26, David Carides, 23 and a juvenile, 17, were arrested Saturday.

Both the juvenile and Daniel Carides were charged with felony assault, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and firing in a compact area.

David Carides was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited.

David and Daniel were arraigned and are currently being held at the ACI. The juvenile is being held at the Training School.

Police say on May 13, Jordanny Britto, 20, Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 20, and Reynaldo Rivera, 19, George Rios, 18, pulled up in front of a home on Carolina Avenue, got out of the vehicle and started shooting at several people gathered on the front porch. The group on the porch then returned fire.

Eight people were shot in all, according to police, while a ninth person was injured by broken glass.

On Monday, Britto, Cosme Tejada, Rivera and Rios were arrested in connection with the shooting.

They were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, firing in a compact area, possession of a firearm without a license, conspiracy to carry a firearm without a license, and three counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.

