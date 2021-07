PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An early morning three alarm fire is under investigation in Providence.

Crews were called to the old Van Gogh Lounge on Harris Ave. just before 2 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, they found fire that started in an old loading dock.

The fire was brought under control around 3:30 a.m.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.