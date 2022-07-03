PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of people filled India Point Park in Providence for Sunday night’s fireworks display.

It was the first time that the Independence Day Celebration was held since 2019.

“Especially after COVID goes on your looking for opportunities to go out and meet people and all of that,” Reetam Ganguli said.

Reetam Ganguli goes to school in Providence and said it felt great to have a sense of normalcy return to the city.

“This is like one of the first big events going on in Providence and India Point is a staple and I can’t wait to see the fireworks here.”

For anyone looking to watch the display in Providence, he said this is the best spot.

“Its close to the water so you get to see the beautiful ocean view lit by the firework. It’s not quite the same as if you were by an apartment you know,” Ganguli said.