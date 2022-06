PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since 2019, PrideFest is back in-person in Rhode Island’s capital city.

Festivities got underway around noon on Saturday and for the first time the festival is being held at Innovation District Park.

This year’s theme is “Together Again” — a fitting title after the festival was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

More than one-hundred thousand people are expected to attend.

The Illuminated Night Parade will get underway at 8 p.m.