PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands came out over the weekend for a curated vintage shopping experience at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

The line stretched around the building on Sunday morning as shoppers waited to get inside.

Little City Thrifty hosted the event, which featured over 85 vintage and antique vendors from around New England, selling everything from clothing to records, books and home décor.

And after all that shopping, patrons could also get a coffee, beer or some food.

Those we caught up with said it was great to see such a big turnout in support of small businesses.