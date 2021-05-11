‘This is all a gift’: Federal Hill restaurant owner’s battle with COVID changes his outlook on life

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ This year, Easter Sunday was a blur for Armando Bisceglia.

That’s when the restaurant owner’s battle with COVID-19 took a turn for the worse.

“It’s kind of a haze, I don’t remember much of it,” he said.

That weekend, Bisceglia, the owner of Bacco Vino and Cortoni, was admitted to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.

“I spent the better part of 30 days on my stomach with a tube in my mouth,” he recalled. “It wasn’t fun.”

While Bisceglia can’t remember what happened during the height of his hospital stay, he said one doctor was able to put it into perspective for him just how hard his body had to fight against the virus.

“They pretty much gave me a grim diagnosis the minute they put me under,” he said. “There were a ton of prayers. There were a ton of people backing me up.”

Our Armando is in full recovery mode! Armando is out of ICU & will soon begin rehabilitation! To everyone that supported Bacco, prayed and offered healing thoughts THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/vZZyrE0Ajq — Rick Simone (@RickVSimone) April 21, 2021

Those prayers were answered when Bisceglia was transferred from the hospital to a rehabilitation center. He was able to return home on Saturday, just in time for his 44th birthday.

Bisceglia said his brush with death has changed his entire outlook on life. While he admits he had reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine prior to getting sick, he now sees getting immunized as a way to thank everyone who rallied behind him.

“If this is going to somewhat prevent me from never going through this again, than I’m 100% behind it,” he said. “This is all a gift. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t feel like I shouldn’t be here.”

Even though Bisceglia is back home, he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him. His goal is to return to Bacco by July 4.