Third community meeting held to discuss scathing report of Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The third of eight community meetings to discuss a scathing review of Providence Public Schools report was held Friday morning.

The 93-page review sent researchers to 12 unidentified schools in the Capital City and reported on disturbing observations.

Parents, teachers and community members gathered at the William D’Abate Elementary School around 8 a.m. to further discuss a resolution to the shocking report findings.

The controversial report, released by John Hopkins University researchers, detailed several areas where the district failed, including academics, discipline and safety.

According to the report, one person told researchers, “there’s no penalty for being on a phone. At least 10 phones are out in my class every day. They are Facetiming and watching Netflix in the classroom with no headphones.”

Officials said researchers interviewed dozens of people including teachers, administrators, parents, students, school board members, city councilors, Mayor Jorge Elorza and the superintendent.

Earlier this week, Rhode Island’s new educational commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green said she was, “devastated” after reading the report.

“It was tough to read without feeling the pain. I actually was sick after I finished reading the report,” she said.

City and state leaders, as well as parents, teachers and community members across Rhode Island have said more needs to be done to find a reasonable resolution to the findings in the school report.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 1, at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.