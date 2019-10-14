Thieves break into cars during Jack o Lantern Spectacular

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after more than a dozen vehicles were broken into at Roger Williams Park Zoo Saturday night.

The thefts – which affected 15 vehicles – happened in the area of the Botanical Gardens and National History Museum during the Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular, zoo spokeswoman Dian Nahabedian said.

Jimmy Boivin’s vehicle is one of those that was broken into.

He said he was in the event for no more than 90 minutes and came back to his vehicle to find a smashed window.

“Last night this happened when I took my one-month-old son and my wife to the jack-o-lantern spectacular,” Boivin wrote on Facebook. “I had to arrange a ride home for my wife and kid because it was cold and I couldn’t ride home with broken glass and the cold air hitting my newborn.”

Boivin said zoo security wasn’t visible until Providence police showed up and began taking reports.

Nahabedian told Eyewitness News, the zoo has its own security inside the zoo during the event and that Providence police and additional security patrol the parking lot areas.