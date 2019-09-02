Thief makes off with thrift store owner’s car, cash, merchandise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the woman who robbed a Providence thrift store in broad daylight Monday.

Dana Kretzman – owner of White Buffalo on Broadway – said she was talking to a friend while standing right outside the front door when the woman entered the store. She said the woman stole $400 from the cash register, her purse and some merchandise before leaving out the back door.

(Courtesy of the Providence Police Department)

Police found surveillance video of the woman walking outside of a nearby Walgreens. Kretzman said the woman racked up nearly $1,700 bill while purchasing Visa gift cards.

Kretzman later learned that on the way out, the woman stole her car as well, using it to drive to the Walgreens. She said the car belonged to her father who died unexpectedly in April.

“That’s when I sort of hit a breaking point,” Kretzman said.

Kretzman said taking from a small business hits the community in a big way.

“I can’t pay my employees, and I can’t pay the artist who makes things to sell here, so it starts to trickle into the community and affects more than just the person who got robbed,” Kretzman said.

Kretzman said police seized the items found inside her car in an effort to collect DNA.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.