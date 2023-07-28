PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez and Mayor Brett Smiley issued a stern warning regarding the dangers of household bars — also known as “sip joints” — where people go to drink alcohol after hours, typically for a fee.

“In addition to them being illegal, they’re very dangerous,” Smiley said.

The illegal bars were recently thrust into the spotlight after a Providence state representative was spotted leaving one by police, and body-worn camera from the April encounter was made public.

The footage showed Rep. Enrique Sanchez arguing with officers outside of a household bar on Ashmont Street.

Perez, who didn’t want to discuss Sanchez’s encounter with police, said the illegal bars are a constant problem because once they’re shut down, they just pop up somewhere else.

“W have to have constant proactive policing to identify them and then enforce the law … so that we don’t have the issues that many times come out of these places,” he explained.

Smiley also warned about the risk the unsanctioned clubs pose to public safety.

“In almost all circumstances, there’s no fire code,” he said. “They’re overcrowded, there’s no clear means of exit in case of an emergency,” Smiley said. “We don’t know where they are, so we can’t keep people safe.”

Earlier this year, a Providence man was shot and killed inside a sip joint at a home on Burnside Street.

It’s not just the illegal bars that are making headlines. The capital city’s licensed establishments are also creating issues.

The Providence Board of Licenses ordered Mezzo Lounge to close Thursday after a massive disturbance broke out in the parking lot last week. The board is scheduled to make a decision regarding Mezzo Lounge’s future next Thursday.

The disturbance at Mezzo Lounge happened less than a week after another nightclub in the capital city was ordered to permanently close. The Legacy Lounge was shuttered by the board after officers discovered the club was not only open past its curfew, but had also padlocked its front door with patrons inside.

Smiley said most of the clubs in the city don’t have issues. He added that it’s not just on patrons or officers to maintain order, but also on the business owners.

“I continue to implore the Board of Licenses to act aggressively to hold those business owners accountable so that they take some responsibility,” he said.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.