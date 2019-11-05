‘The Prince of Providence’ has record-breaking run at Trinity Rep

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The story of “America’s most notorious mayor” was a smash hit, according to Trinity Repertoire Company.

Trinity Rep reported that 13,000 people came from 30 states to see “The Prince of Providence,” which ended its successful seven-week run on Oct. 27.

The show was a stage adaptation of a book with the same name – written by former Providence Journal reporter Mark Stanton – and told the story of the rise and fall of two-time Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci.

The theater said the show played to 100% capacity and was the highest-grossing, non-holiday production in its 56-year history.