‘The Northbound Viaduct is the centerpiece’: RIDOT kicks off 2021 construction season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders and those who are just passing through are going to see a lot more construction projects on local roadways.

The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT), alongside Gov. Dan McKee and the state’s congressional delegation, announced the beginning of construction season Monday underneath the noisy Providence Viaduct, which is one of the state’s largest scheduled projects.

“Infrastructure has always been a crucial component of Rhode Island’s economy, and it will be essential to our state’s economic recovery,” McKee said. “These projects will not only create good paying construction jobs, but also safe, updated and resilient infrastructure for our residents and businesses.”

RIDOT has 34 projects currently under construction, including 129 bridges. They expect to have a total of 50 projects under construction this year, which includes 146 bridges, for a total cost of $1.4 billion.

“Rhode Island’s bridges and roads get a lot of wear and tear,” Sen. Jack Reed said. “They have long been in need of repair and I’m pleased to deliver a sustained increase in federal investments to enhance our transportation network.”

The Providence Viaduct Northbound Project, which will cost the state $256 million to complete, will replace the nearly 1,300-foot bridge which carries I-95 over local roads, highway ramps, Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor and the Woonsaquatucket River.

“The overhaul of the Northbound Viaduct is the centerpiece of RIDOT’s 2021 construction season,” Whitehouse said. “The Viaduct will be transformed into a modern throughway with the capacity for hundreds of thousands of vehicles to safely and smoothly cross each day.”

Other construction projects include the Route 6/10 Interchange, Henderson Bridge, Washington Bridge, Route 37 Bridges and the Pawtucket/Central Falls Train Station and Bus Hub.

“Rebuilding our infrastructure is key to restoring the middle class,” Cicilline said.

All of the projects fall under the state’s RhodeWorks program, which was put into place by former Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2016.