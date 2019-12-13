‘The man upstairs is watching’: Man hopes sister’s killer still lives on edge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Raymond Pelletier and his little sister Kerrie had a tough childhood.

“After school, we’d start jewelry working until 9-10 o’clock at night and then need to go back to school again,” Raymond said. “We helped our mom a lot because we couldn’t afford much.”

But this didn’t stop Kerrie from having a positive attitude.

“She was very outgoing very giddy — a heart of gold. She would do anything to help anyone,” Raymon said.

But Raymond began to notice a change in his little sister — and the two ended up growing apart.

“She pretty much didn’t stay in touch with anyone,” he said.

Raymond suspected drug use — and when Kerrie moved to Providence, he didn’t hear from her for a while.

In June 2006, Kerrie completely vanished.

Posters bearing her name and photo were plastered all over the city, but even at that point, Kerrie’s friends and family feared the worst.

“I had a gut feeling,” Raymond recalled.

Years passed, and in 2009 — Kerrie’s body was found alongside I-95.

“It was an unfortunate end to the search,” Detective Robert Hopkins of the Rhode Island State Police said. “State police got involved several years later when human remains were found on the side of 95.”

Kerrie’s body was found nearly 20 miles from where she vanished years ago.

An ACI inmate clean-up crew stumbled upon her body near Exit 7 in the woods alongside the highway.

Hopkins wouldn’t reveal how she was killed in order to withhold some of the facts from the case that only the killer would know.

“Detectives that initially worked the case during the time period did quite a bit — followed up on quite a bit of information and creating a good timeline,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said while the spot where her body was found might seem random, he believes it isn’t.

“As secluded as someone may think they’re bringing something, they’re bringing it there because they’re comfortable with that location and generally, there’s a connection between a place where someone is left and the person who left them there,” Hopkins explained.

In an effort to bring in new leads, Pelletier’s case was added to a deck of cold case playing cards. Each card highlights an unsolved homicide or missing person case in Rhode Island.

Meanwhile, Raymond is still searching for answers, hoping that one day his little sister’s killer will be behind bars.

“Nobody deserves that — the way she was found,” Raymond said. “Nobody deserves that — shes a human being.”

“I hope they’re watching, I really do, because they’re the ones that have to live with it — and the man upstairs is watching,” he added.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-877-RI-SOLVE.