PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a sign of the times — literally.

The Dunkin’ Donuts Center sign was taken down Wednesday to make room for the facility’s new name, which will likely be the Amica Mutual Pavilion. City workers were seen prying the white letters off of the sign via a boom lift.

Target 12 confirmed earlier this month that Amica Mutual Insurance Co. is expected to take over the naming rights of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, after two decades where the downtown facility came to be known simply as “The Dunk.”

The Lincoln-based insurance giant reportedly won a competitive bidding process to name the Providence entertainment facility, which is home to the Providence Bruins and the Providence College men’s basketball team.

Amica has applied a trademark to the facility’s new name, which will be called the “AMP” or “AMP Center” for short.

This will be the third name change for the facility, which was originally named the Providence Civic Center. Amica will be taking over the contract from Dunkin’ — formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts — which has held the naming rights since 2001.

Dunkin’ renewed its initial 10-year contract in 2011 and was paying about $500,000 per year for the naming rights until the deal expired this year.

The new naming rights deal will likely span 10 years, with an option for the Convention Center Authority to grant an extension.

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.