PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Dunkin’ Donuts Center will officially be renamed Wednesday afternoon.

The Rhode Island Convention Center Authority and Lincoln-based insurance company Amica announced the 10-year deal for the facility’s naming rights in early September. Amica will pay $900,000 annually to label the venue the Amica Mutual Pavilion — or The AMP.

Dunkin’ Donuts held the naming rights to the downtown Civic Center for more than two decades, with Rhode Islanders commonly referring to it as “The Dunk.”

Target 12 first reported in August Amica won a competitive bidding process to win the naming rights for the venue.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley, Providence Bruins coach Ryan Mougenel, and incoming Amica CEO Ted Shallcross will be at a 2 p.m. ceremony celebrating the name change.

12 News plans to stream the event live right here on WPRI.com.