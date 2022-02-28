PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Downtown Providence was alive and well Saturday night as Providence College Friar fans from near and far enjoyed some food and drinks before the men’s basketball team’s historic win.

Ruth Ferrazzano, co-owner of Murphy’s Pub, tells 12 News their bar was packed with customers Saturday from the time they opened to the time they closed.

“It started very early,” Ferrazzano said. “The phones did not stop ringing. During the game, it felt like we had a mini arena in here … It felt almost like St. Patrick’s Day.”

“Every table was filled,” she continued. “People watched the game here, then after the game was an onslaught. It was a very different feel and it went virtually all day long.”

From Fountain Street to La Salle Square, Ferrazzano said students and Friar fans alike took over the city.

“They just wanted to be out. They wanted to be apart of the atmosphere,” she said. “It was a celebration.”

Ferrazzano has been running Murphy’s Pub since the Big East Conference was founded in 1979. She said downtown Providence would look a lot different without the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

“Without the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Murphy’s wouldn’t be here, as well as a bunch of businesses,” she said. “The Friars have always stood out, they have always given us all so much throughout the years, particularly this year. They were here for us.”

After nearly two years of businesses struggling due to the pandemic, John Gibbons, executive director of the Rhode Island Sports Commission, tells 12 News the Friars’ historic season has helped many of them bounce back.

“The city was just jamming,” Gibbons said. “You’re putting 12,000 people into the Dunk’, I mean sell out crowds. To see the Dunk’ filled almost every single night is really exciting for the people here.”

While the Friars have no home games left this season, Gibbons said they expect businesses to continue to thrive as the team gears up for the Big East and NCAA Tournament.