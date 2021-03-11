Testimony wraps in trial of Providence Sgt. Hanley

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The final witness in the trial of Providence Police Sgt. Joseph Hanley was the former police chief of another department, who told the judge that Hanley’s actions last year went beyond the scope of reasonable force police officers can use on suspects.

Col. Daniel Barzykowski, who served as chief of police in Central Falls until earlier this year, was called by the prosecution as an expert witness to rebut the defense testimony from Hanley and his own expert, a police officer from Massachusetts who had said Hanley used appropriate force.

Closing arguments are expected Friday morning in the bench trial before Judge Brian Goldman in Providence District Court. Hanley is accused of assaulting Rishod Gore on April 19, 2020, during an incident on Tell Street.

According to prosecutors, Hanley kicked Gore in the side, punched him, kneeled on his neck, kicked him in the head and walked on his calves, all after Gore was on the ground and in handcuffs, being held down by another officer who testified that he had Gore under control and Gore was no longer resisting.

But Hanley — who reenacted the event on the floor of the courtroom earlier in the trial — says he was merely issuing “compliance strikes” to Gore, who was tensing his muscles and resisting arrest. The lack of serious injuries sustained by Gore is indicative of Hanley’s restraint and strategic use of force, he claims.

Barzykowski shot down that defense on Thursday, saying that Hanley did not need to use force on Gore at all after he was handcuffed and being held down by Officer Abraham Lugo. Barzykowski said he formed his opinion after reviewing the police reports, videos and other evidence in the case and also sitting through testimony from Hanley, Gore, and the defense’s expert witness.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances and what I saw in the video, I don’t believe any of them were reasonable or necessary,” Barzykowski said.

He did say that Hanley appeared to be properly using force during the early part of the encounter when Gore appeared to be resisting officers.

Police dragged Gore out of his girlfriend’s car onto the ground, and Hanley used a technique to get Gore’s hands out from underneath him and behind his back to be handcuffed. Gore alleged he was never given a verbal command to get out of the car before police got physical.

But Barzykowski said after the cuffs were double-locked, and Gore stopped resisting, Hanley should have stopped using force.

In particular, Barzykowski said an alleged kick to the head that Gore said took place, but is less clear on the video than other strikes, caused him “severe” concern.

Officers are supposed to “avoid contacts with the head and neck area unless it’s a deadly force encounter,” Barzykowski said. “This was not a deadly force encounter.”

Hanley was arresting Gore for disorderly conduct after he filmed police arresting his friend and shouted something that officers took as threatening. The charges against him were later dropped.

Hanley’s attorney, Michael Colucci, asked Barzykowski during cross-examination to review the video again, arguing that Hanley’s knee bounced not on Gore’s neck, but on his shoulder area. (Hanley, in his prior reenactment, said he used his knee to give a “noogie” to Gore’s trapezius muscle.)

“He’s on his neck, sir,” Barzykowski replied firmly.

Hanley is also heard on the video calling Gore a “savage” and an “animal,” along with a vulgar term. Gore said he took the comments to be racial slurs, and feared for his life because of nationwide stories of Black men being killed by police.

The prosecution questioned Hanley about those comments Thursday morning, when he was still on the stand after testifying for a full day on Feb. 26, the most recent day the trial was in session.

Special Assistant Attorney General Michael McCabe asked Hanley if he makes those sorts of remarks every time he strikes a handcuffed suspect.

“I’m usually more reserved,” Hanley acknowledged.

McCabe also asked Hanley during the cross-examination about his testimony that Gore “wanted to be arrested.”

“Rishod Gore never asked you to kick him in the head, did he?” McCabe asked.

“I didn’t kick him in the head,” Hanley replied.

Hanley did not turn on his body-worn camera during the encounter, but many of his actions were captured on another officer’s camera. The camera — which is worn on the chest — wasn’t pointed at Hanley during the alleged kick to the head, though a civilian also shot video on her phone from her window above and testified earlier in the trial that she saw Hanley kick Gore in the head.

Hanley said he actually just “flicked” his foot at Gore’s shoulder, and the sound heard on both the civilian’s cell phone video and the body camera video at that moment was his police boot scuffing the concrete.

Hanley also acknowledged Thursday that his employment and pension are on the line in the trial, as Providence officials are likely to have an easier time securing his termination if he’s convicted of assault.

The 17-year officer is currently still employed with the department, though on unpaid suspension. He was paid for the first six months of his suspension as required by Rhode Island’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Goldman said he expects to render a verdict next week.