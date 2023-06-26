PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The trial continued on Monday for the man accused of killing 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann in a drive-by shooting on Olney Street back in August 2021.

Prosecutors showed text messages between one witness and the suspect, 25-year-old Isaiah Pinkerton, where he seemingly confessed to killing someone.

Miya Brophy-Baermann

Meanwhile, the defense tried to poke holes in the credibility of one of the witnesses, arguing that she was mad at Pinkerton for helping police arrest a friend of hers.

When questioned, the witness confirmed that she asked about the $100,000 reward for information when she first came forward to the police.

Last week, the defense accused the witness of using Pinkerton as a scapegoat, arguing that she only came forward for the reward.

Police narrowed in on Pinkerton as a suspect after they found an alleged ghost gun in his car during a routine traffic stop. Pinkerton’s DNA was found on the gun and then eventually connected to Brophy-Baermann’s death.

Prosecutors allege Pinkerton meant to shoot Brophy-Baermann’s boyfriend, Sheron Robinson, because he thought Robinson was responsible for his friend Dante Mann’s death. Dante’s brother, Shawn Mann, has also been charged in Brophy-Baermann’s murder.

Last Wednesday, Robinson took the witness stand and described what happened during his girlfriend’s final moments. Robinson also testified that he has never been involved with any gang and had nothing to do with Dante Mann’s death.

Judge Robert Krause told the jury he’s hoping to wrap the trial up before the weekend.

Prior to her death, Brophy-Baermann had just graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in speech pathology and started a job in her field. Her parents started a scholarship fund in her name.