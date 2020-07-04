Temporary amusement park coming to East Providence this summer

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A temporary amusement park has received initial state clearance to operate in Riverside as coronavirus restrictions continue to loosen.

Patricia Resende, a spokeswoman for East Providence, said the state has signed off on city plans to operate a so-called “KiddieLand” on the grounds of the Crescent Park Looff Carousel this summer. A spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Business Regulation (DBR) confirmed the plans have been given the green light, but said the carnival will be inspected before it’s allowed to open.

According to plans provided by the city, the operator of the carnival, Rockwell Amusements, will ensure that only 15 children will be admitted to KiddieLand at a single time.

The city hopes attendees will preregister online. All attendees and workers will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up and social distancing must be maintained in lines and on rides. Rides will be sanitized between use.

“Rockwell Amusements would like to provide some fun and diversion this summer to families with small children by creating a KiddieLand amusement area all while keeping the safety of our guests and employees a top priority,” the plan says.

The DBR believes this is the first carnival-type attraction to receive state permission to operate since the pandemic began. The coronavirus has prompted the cancellation of most traditional summer activities, fairs and festivals in the state.

The land where the rides are being set up in Riverside is typically home to outdoor movie nights and car shows – none of which have gone on as scheduled this year.

Resende said the opening date for KiddieLand will be determined by state inspectors, but if all goes according to plan, the attractions will stay in place until Nov. 1.