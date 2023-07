PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot in Providence Friday night.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin tells 12 News the shooting happened on Dexter Street near Bucklin Park.

The victim is believed to be in critical condition at this time. It’s unclear whether police have anyone in custody.

