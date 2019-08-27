Teen suspect in shooting outside school to be charged as adult

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The teenager accused of gunning down a 15-year-old boy outside a Providence school nearly a year ago will be charged as an adult.

The RI Attorney General’s Office Tuesday confirmed Joel Loarca, 17, waived his juvenile status and will be arraigned in adult court Tuesday afternoon.

He’s accused in the fatal shooting of William Parsons, 15, outside the Providence Career and Technical Academy on Fricker Street.

Police said the Central High School student had just gotten out of school and was an innocent bystander.