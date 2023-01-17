PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Kennedy Plaza Tuesday.
Police said the Hope High School student was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
by: Sarah Doiron
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Kennedy Plaza Tuesday.
Police said the Hope High School student was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data