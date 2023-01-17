PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Kennedy Plaza Tuesday.

Police said the Hope High School student was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

#BREAKING: Providence police tell me a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being stabbed at Kennedy Plaza this afternoon.



He’s currently stable and going into surgery now. I’m told he’s a student at Hope High School. The suspect took off. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pN0AGdMbrH — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) January 17, 2023