PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot in Providence Thursday night, according to Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said the teen told officers he was walking down Geneva Street with two friends just before midnight when he heard a popping noise and felt a sharp pain in his side.

The teen suffered a single gunshot wound to his stomach. Verdi said he was transported to Roger Williams Medical Center by someone who lives nearby and heard the commotion.

He was then transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where Verdi said he underwent surgery and remains in critical, but stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.